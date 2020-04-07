City of Lubbock confirms possible COVID-19 exposure at 3 Stripes convenience stores

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Monday, April 6, 2020, the City of Lubbock was made aware of a positive Coronavirus (COVID-19) case involving an employee of three Stripes Convenience Store locations. This employee worked at the following Stripes locations at the listed day:
- 5802 98th Street: 6:00 p.m. March 25 - 3:00 a.m. March 26
- 11225 Quaker Avenue: 6:00 p.m. March 26 - 3:00 a.m. March 27
- 4315 North Loop 289: 6:00 p.m. March 27 - 3:00 a.m. March 28
The stores are cooperating with the City of Lubbock. City Environmental Inspectors have confirmed that all three locations are currently closed to the public to undergo a complete Level 3 interior cleaning. However, the gas pumps will remain open.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.