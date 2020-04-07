College students not receiving stimulus relief, experiencing financial hardships

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Financially dependent college students are among Americans who will not be receiving a stimulus relief check.
West Texas A&M Associate Professor of Economics Neil Meredith says students who are considered financially independent based on their most recent tax returns will receive a stimulus check, the others either will not.
“If they’re financially independent, then they should get a check, and they should benefit from it," Meredith said. "If they are financially dependent, then, presumably whoever has claimed them as a dependent should get a stimulus check.”
Meredith says about a third of WT’s student population will receive a stimulus check, and the other students have either been filed as dependent’s of their parents, or they have yet to decide.
“The latest numbers that I have are approximately at least 2,500 students are financially independent, so as long as they fall under the income requirements of the act that was passed, they should get a stimulus check," Meredith said. "Now there are at least 3,000 others who are financial dependents, and then there are probably about 3,000 or 4,000 that we’re not quite sure what exactly their status is.”
Although so many college students are technically financially dependent, many of these students say they are still experiencing financial hardships because of COVID-19.
“For me, I still have to pay rent, get groceries, get gas in my car, and I have student loans from undergrad, medical bills. So, it’s just so many things that I have to still pay for that my extra income would have helped with, that I now don’t have. I really needed the extra stimulus boost to help me during these trying times," said Colbi Nelson, college student.
Nelson says, while she is blessed to have parents who can help her with some of her expenses during the pandemic, many of her peers have been severely impacted.
“I know students who are homeless and live out of their cars, who can’t go home, because they have no where to go to," Nelson said. "They’re first generation students, or parents have lost their jobs, and they have no where to go. It’s super hard.”
Professor Meredith says, at WT there are now emergency funds in place for students who are struggling with finances during the pandemic, and he encourages other students to check with their institutions to see if there are resources available as well.
“If said student is caught in a difficult situation, I did just get an email about, they’ve got some emergency assist funds for the students through the university.”
