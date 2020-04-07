Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Lubbock reaches 180 COVID-19 cases, Market Street employee tests positive for coronavirus, Wall Street looks to higher opening

By Michael Cantu | April 7, 2020 at 6:16 AM CDT - Updated April 7 at 6:16 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, the City of Lubbock has 26 new COVID-19 cases, which brings the total in Lubbock County to 180.

The City of Lubbock says an employee at the 19th Street and Quaker Avenue Market Street tested positive for coronavirus.

A 15-year-old girl is in custody after police say she shot a Lubbock K-9 officer in the 5600 block of Amherst Street.

Futures markets indicate Wall Street will open up higher today, possibly marking a second rally this week.

