Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today, the City of Lubbock has 26 new COVID-19 cases, which brings the total in Lubbock County to 180.
- Six people have died and 25 others have recovered.
- There are 124 cases across the South Plains.
The City of Lubbock says an employee at the 19th Street and Quaker Avenue Market Street tested positive for coronavirus.
- The City of Lubbock Health Department says there is a low risk to the community because of the store’s cleaning processes.
- Several other employees were asked to self-quarantine for two weeks.
A 15-year-old girl is in custody after police say she shot a Lubbock K-9 officer in the 5600 block of Amherst Street.
- That shooting happened Monday morning.
- The dog was taken to a veterinarian for treatment and the girl was treated for a dog bite and gunshot wound before being taken into custody.
Futures markets indicate Wall Street will open up higher today, possibly marking a second rally this week.
- Investor confidence has risen as there is an indication the spread of coronavirus may be leveling off in the most impacted places around the world.
- Right now, both Asian and European markets are trading higher.
