Dickens County confirms first case of COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Dickens County Judge Kevin Brendle is confirming their first case of COVID-19.
The City of Spur said in a post on their Facebook page that the Texas Department of State Health Services contacted the Dickens County Judge at 2:40 PM on Tuesday, April 7, to confirm the case.
No further information about the individual was reported at this time, but they say investigation is ongoing.
Stay up to date on Coronavirus information across West Texas here: COVID-19 on the South Plains: What you need to know
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.