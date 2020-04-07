Entries wanted for Lubbock Music NOW 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Civic Lubbock has opened entries for this year’s Lubbock Music NOW album. Entries will be accepted until April 30.
Artists within a 100-miles radius who have played music within the last year in Lubbock are asked to submit a track for this album. The purpose of Lubbock Music NOW is to create an album of locally-produced music.
Only one song is allowed per artist or group.
Musician’s tracks will be narrowed down and judged by members, both current and former, of the Texas branch of the Recording Academy, known as the Texas Grammy Board.
Civic Lubbock has also announced a new partnership with H-E-B this year to help sponsor the album.
“H-E-B has great admiration for hometown musicians who share their creativity and passion with their audiences,” Garrett Stauder, top store leader of the first Lubbock H-E-B store opening this fall, said. “This project continues to shine the light on the amazing talent in and around Lubbock.”
Application and entry information can be found on Civic Lubbock’s website.
