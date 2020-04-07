Former Texas Tech guard transfers within the Big 12

She took to social media Sunday to thank Texas Tech for her time here tweeting, "Thank you for everything Lady Raider nation. These past 3 years have been special and couldn’t be more thankful for all the support." One day later, Goodson revealed she was staying to play her final year of college basketball in the Big 12 conference. Goodson tweeted, "I am so excited to announce that I’ll be playing my senior season at Kansas State. All glory to God always."