Frenship ISD hosting campus wifi hotspots for students

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Frenship ISD Technology Department has set up wifi hotspot locations at different campuses for students without internet access.
Frenship ISD posted on their Facebook page Monday, Students and staff can drive to a campus parking lot, stay in their vehicle, and connect to the WiFi, using their Frenship logins for faster internet connection.
The following is the current list of Frenship ISD campuses with wifi hotspots. Students may use any of the hotspots regardless of what campus they attend:
- Legacy Elementary
- North Ridge Elementary
- Oak Ridge Elementary
- Westwind Elementary
- Willow Bend Elementary
- Frenship Middle School
- Heritage Middle School
- Terra Vista Middle School
- Ninth Grade Center
- Frenship High School
Frenship ISD says they are working on rolling out WiFi accessibility for the remaining campuses.
Read more information on Frenship’s Technology and Internet Assistance page here.
