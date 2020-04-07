Gov. Abbott temporarily shuts down Texas State Parks

AUSTIN, Texas (KFDA) - Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered for all Texas State Parks to temporarily close during the COVID-19 pandemic.
All state parks, including Palo Duro Canyon State Park, are closed to the public beginning today.
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is continuing to follow public health recommendations and will later announce a reopening date.
Before the parks were ordered to close, visitation was limited with guests having to follow certain guidelines.
Staff will continue to work to help maintain the standard upkeep and maintenance of the parks.
The Texas State parks Customer Service Center is working with guests who reserved an upcoming visit to reimburse stays booked through the reservation system.
Group and facility reservations have been cancelled until April 30.
Cancelled reservations won’t be charged normal administrative fees.
Day passes that were purchased through the reservation system will also be refunded without penalties.
