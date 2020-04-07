Help needed to find March shooting suspects

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding suspects who were involved in a mid-March vehicle shooting.
The police department says no one was injured when three people in a silver Toyota Tundra, going west, started shooting at a White jeep in the next lane. That was reported sometime around 2 a.m. March 12 in the 3400 block of Slide Road.
The shooter’s Toyota was last seen near 38th Street and Quaker Avenue shortly after the incident. No other information was released on this incident.
Those with information are asked to call LPD’s Crime Line at 806-741-1000.
