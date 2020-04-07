Lubbock Navy reservist sent to New York for COVID-19 response effort

“[Coronavirus] is everywhere and it’s going to be very difficult to combat an enemy you can’t see and that is unbiased and unprejudiced,” Ellis said. “We think an enemy has an objective. They don’t like something and they want to do something. But, this enemy has no objective. It’s relentless. It will go after anybody, anywhere, at any time. So, this is something that is an unconventional warfare. We’re going out there to do something that humanity hasn’t done in a long time. So, we’re preparing for the worst, but we’re going to hope for the best. And, that’s the best way to combat this enemy.”