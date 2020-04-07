Lubbock Navy reservist sent to New York for COVID-19 response effort

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Petty Officer Jay Ellis left Lubbock Monday to fly to the New York area to help battle the effects of Coronavirus alongside health care professionals.
“At this point in time, there are hundreds and even thousands of first responders, medical professionals, National Guard and armed forces members going to assist in their relief efforts,” Ellis said. “The most important thing to remember is that it’s one team, one fight.”
Ellis, who enlisted as an aircrewman after graduate school at Texas Tech University, tells KCBD his orders are for 270 days to help relieve the burden that COVID-19 has put on the Northeast.
He said he will meet around 400 Navy personnel, doctors and nurses with the Expeditionary Medical Unit out of Dallas-Fort Worth who are also deployed.
“They take their skills, professionalism and expertise, and they bring it right into the armed forces in the Navy,” Ellis said. “So, we pull from a lot of great professionals out there, nurses and doctors and we’re going to take them with us and we’re going to go head up there to do what we do best.”
Ellis said preparation for the response has required mental strengthening, due to the difficult and unique circumstances.
“[Coronavirus] is everywhere and it’s going to be very difficult to combat an enemy you can’t see and that is unbiased and unprejudiced,” Ellis said. “We think an enemy has an objective. They don’t like something and they want to do something. But, this enemy has no objective. It’s relentless. It will go after anybody, anywhere, at any time. So, this is something that is an unconventional warfare. We’re going out there to do something that humanity hasn’t done in a long time. So, we’re preparing for the worst, but we’re going to hope for the best. And, that’s the best way to combat this enemy.”
Ellis urges the Lubbock community to support one another and do what you can to combat COVID-19.
“Stay vigilant and stay safe,” Ellis said. “You don’t have to be a first responder or a doctor or a nurse or a member of the armed forces or National Guard to save a life. Staying home, you may be protecting the ones that you love.”
Ellis said his service is for the ones he loves, his parents, son and mother of his son, as well as his hometown of Lubbock. He hopes to return to a stronger Hub City.
“Pick up your phone, find an organization that’s supporting these relief efforts,” Ellis said. “If you are financially capable to help and support and contribute then do that. If you think that you have some resources you want to contribute, then do that. If anything, just send prayers.”
Any support letters or care packages to military members are welcomed. You can email jaytonallen@gmail.com
