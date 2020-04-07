Medical Assessment Pod rolls into Lubbock - Designed to combat spread of COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As our local medical community continues to work to combat COVID-19 here on the South Plains, a different type of assessment capability rolled into Lubbock late last week.
Prior to this pandemic, Xcaliber Container constructed pods for a variety of things. From storage containers, to hunting cabins, even tiny homes. However, the company’s focus is now on utilizing the tools they have to combat the spread of this deadly virus, while hopefully saving lives in the process.
For Brent Isom, native of Idalou, Texas and Co-Owner of Xcaliber Container, his previous experience as a paramedic and flight medic in Lubbock, along with 25 years as a game warden, gave him plenty of opportunities to see crisis situations from a front-row seat.
“So when this came up, me and my partner discussed that if there was anyway that our company could actually help with what’s going on. We came up with a partial solution, um and that was with the steel container and taking one of our containers and then transitioning it so that it’s useful," said Isom.
The company switched gears, focusing on creating two types of pods designed to help with the assessment and diagnosis of COVID-19; a drive-thru clinic pod and a medical assessment pod.
In fact, the first medical assessment pod was delivered to a local clinic in Lubbock on Thursday, April 2.
“It’s a 20 foot container and it’s actually made for the patients. The pod has two examination rooms in it. So, each examination room has its entry door and it’s also separated with its own climate control system so that if one exam room is contaminated, it doesn’t contaminate the second exam room," said Isom.
Giving patients a place to go aside from a waiting room, potentially infecting others, all while giving medical personnel a way to do their job.
“If the doctor already knows that they’re already dealing with a more critical patient, we actually have where the double doors are functional will open up and then that allows the paramedics to go inside with the stretcher and do a bed transfer over – they don’t have to worry about trying to get them through the door,” added Isom.
In addition to running off a generator, the pod also has a filtration system which removes all of the air within a 20 minute period of the patient leaving the room, allowing cleaning of the room to take place in a safer setting.
Isom says he’s not aware of any companies manufacturing pods like his. However, he says he would love for other companies to get on board, “The product is out there to save lives, not make a bunch of money. I hope they all jump on board and get after it – because this is something that will work.”
Isom says his crews are making about 20 pods a day and since they are made in Texas, it only takes two to three days for them to ship.
