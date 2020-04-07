2 more coronavirus cases confirmed in Terry County

BROWNFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - Two more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Terry County, which brings the county’s total to six cases.
The Terry County judge was notified of the confirmed cases on Tuesday morning. Of the six cases in the county three have fully recovered, according to the South Plains Public Health District.
Right now the health district is working to identify those who came in contact with the two patients and any potential exposure risk areas.
No details were given on how this person was exposed to the virus or their age. An account on all the other cases can be found on the SPPHD here.
Earlier on Tuesday, the health district also recorded another case in neighboring Lynn County in a Tahoka resident.
