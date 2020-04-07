2 more coronavirus cases confirmed in Terry County

2 more coronavirus cases confirmed in Terry County
Update on the COVID-19 cases on the South Plains (Source: KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By KCBD Staff | April 7, 2020 at 11:15 AM CDT - Updated April 7 at 11:24 AM

BROWNFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - Two more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Terry County, which brings the county’s total to six cases.

The Terry County judge was notified of the confirmed cases on Tuesday morning. Of the six cases in the county three have fully recovered, according to the South Plains Public Health District.

Right now the health district is working to identify those who came in contact with the two patients and any potential exposure risk areas.

No details were given on how this person was exposed to the virus or their age. An account on all the other cases can be found on the SPPHD here.

Earlier on Tuesday, the health district also recorded another case in neighboring Lynn County in a Tahoka resident.

Related Link: New COVID-19 case identified in Tahoka

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE April 7, 2020 South Plains Public Health District Confirms an Additional Two (2) Cases of...

Posted by City of Brownfield on Tuesday, April 7, 2020

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.