Moretti likely to stay at Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Reports point toward Texas Tech junior guard, Davide Moretti returning to Lubbock for his senior season.
Moretti has been back Italy with his family, after the cancellation of the Big-12 basketball tournament. He spoke with Tuttosport, an Italian sport newspaper published in Turin, Italy, saying, “I have a scholarship, I play in one of the most important schools in America. It is difficult to understand what will happen, but returning to Texas Tech is the most open hypothesis at the moment.”
Moretti tweeted on March 21st, that he was with his family in their home and “Waiting for better times to come.” This past season for the Red Raiders, he earned an All-Big 12 honorable mention, averaging 13 points a game and recording a team high 67 three pointers.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.