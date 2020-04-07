New COVID-19 case identified in Tahoka

TAHOKA, Texas (KCBD) - The mayor of Tahoka announced on Tuesday a case of COVID-19 was confirmed inside the Tahoka city limits. This person was exposed at their workplace in Lubbock.
The city, administration with Lynn County and the South Plains Public Health District are working to identify any potential exposure risks and recent contacts of that person. No specific information, such as age or gender, was released on the case.
This marks the fourth case in Lynn County. Information on those three cases can be found here.
Tahoka’s mayor, John Baker, urges those within the city to continue to practice social distancing guidelines and wear masks when going out in public, wash hands and use hand sanitizer, remain six feet away from others and stay of if sick.
