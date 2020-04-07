Ranching Heritage Center partners up for virtual Ranch Life Learning series

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The National Ranching Heritage Center in Lubbock has partnered up to create ways to virtually teach children about the ranching industry.
With the help of author John R. Erickson, the author of the Hank the Cowdog book series, the center will explain ranch life to children through a three-book series. From Tuesday to Saturday the first book in the series, Ranch Life Book 1, will be available for free as an e-book through Amazon and ibooks.
That book also has some activities for children to do at home. The center’s Director of Education, Julie Hodges, will post videos on the NRHC’s Facebook and website to explain some at-home activities.
The center also plans to include similar book downloads for the other books in the series. Each book will have its own activity guide that includes reading strategies, science and social activities for each chapter of the book.
The activity guide is also available online for free.
