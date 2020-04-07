Super Moons and Easter cold fronts

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Well above average temperatures highlight our weather today and tomorrow. Much cooler weather will follow, however, with even colder weather possible early next week.
This morning's high clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine. Temperatures will peak in the 80s. Winds will range, generally, from 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight will be fair and cool. Winds will be light.
If you like today, you likely will like tomorrow. Wednesday morning will be sunny and cool. Wednesday afternoon will be partly cloudy, a bit breezy, and very warm. Temperatures again will peak in the 80s.
The breeze, warmth, sun, low relative humidity and somewhat dry fuels will result in an elevated grassland fire danger during the afternoon both today and tomorrow.
And then the first of two cold fronts in my current 7 Day Forecast.
Much cooler air will follow the front Thursday and Friday, bringing with it a slight chance of rain, perhaps a thundershower or two.
Thursday morning lows will range from the mid-40s to the mid-50s. Afternoon highs will be in the 60s. My forecast for Lubbock is 49° and 65°, respectively.
Friday morning lows will range from the low 30s to the low 40s. Afternoon highs will range from the upper 50s to upper 60s. My forecast for Lubbock is 39° and 63°, respectively.
The potential for rain and a few thundershowers will be greatest Saturday.
Easter, based on this morning's data, we will have a slight chance of rain. It will be mostly cloudy. The morning will be chilly and the afternoon cool.
A second cold front is anticipated Easter night.
Monday will be cloudy and cold, with a slight chance of showers. Watch for more in the video I'll post here on our Weather Page before 9 this morning. Watch for forecast updates, with an eye on precipitation chance and temperatures.
Super Pink Moon
Our local weather will be near perfect for viewing Mother Nature’s treat this evening. The biggest and brightest full moon of 2020 rises this evening. It’s called a super pink moon.
A full moon is called super when the moon is near or at its nearest approach to earth. It's an elliptical orbit, so the distance varies.
The moon may appear to you slightly larger and brighter than usual, especially near the horizon. Up to 14% larger and 30% brighter compared to a "micromoon" (who comes up with these labels?), when a full moon is farthest from Earth.
The pink label comes from the pink flowers - pholx - which bloom this time of year. It is another name for April’s full moon and is the first full moon of spring. Other names include Sprouting Grass Moon, Fish Moon, Hare Moon, Egg Moon, and Paschal Moon.
Oh, and it won't look pink. Not even a bit. It will have its usual golden color near the horizon and fade to a bright white as it rises higher and higher.
The moon rises in the east just as the sun sets in the west. That is at 8:12 PM CDT.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.