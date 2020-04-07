Very warm Wednesday, colder air Thursday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Fair skies are in the forecast across the South Plains tonight.
Increasing high clouds are in the forecast after midnight.
Low temperatures fall into the lower and middle 50’s for the immediate Lubbock area.
40’s are possible northwestern areas. Light west winds are expected overnight.
We can expect more high clouds Wednesday, but it remains very warm with highs in the middle to upper 80’s most areas.
Models support 90 degree readings, mainly towards Matador and Paducah.
West winds up to 10 to 20 mph may create elevated wildfire dangers as humidity values drop to between 5 and 15 percent during the afternoon.
A decent cold front arrives late Wednesday night after midnight.
This will switch winds to the north and drop overnight lows into 40’s by daybreak Thursday.
A few showers are possible Thursday with highs in the 60’s.
