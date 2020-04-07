2,100 without power in west Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Just after 2 p.m., officials with Lubbock Power & Light reported on their website there were about 2,100 people without power in west Lubbock.
The power outage extended from just south of Shadow Hills Golf Course to Sam’s Club, off of Milwaukee Ave.
Lubbock Power and Light sent this statement on the outage:
There was an incident with a piece of equipment on the west side of town. The equipment is connected a substation that provides power to customers in that area of the service territory. 2,134 customers experienced an interruption of service. The outage began at 2:18 pm and power was restored to all affected customers at 2:36 pm.
