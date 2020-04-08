Alström Angels holding Social Distancing Egg Hunt

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock-based nonprofit Alström Angels and Carpet Tech are holding a community-wide Social Distancing Egg Hunt now until April 12 across the South Plains and across social media.
Alström Angels have held a special Beeping Easter Egg Hunt for the past five years to allow blind and vision-impaired children to experience the long-loved Easter tradition with the help of special eggs designed to create an audible beep.
Alström Angels was formed in March of 2012 by Cassie Johnston and her family when their then 3-year old daughter, Bryce, was diagnosed with Alström Syndrome, in order to bring more awareness to Alström Syndrome so children could be diagnosed earlier, raise funds so more medical research could be conducted, and provide better family support for Alström families around the world.
According to a release from the organization, they didn’t want to cancel the event, and inspired by the recent viral “Bear Hunts” on social media, they partnered with Carpet Tech to hold a community-wide Social Distancing Egg Hunt, that began on April 5, and runs until April 12.
“Our annual Easter Egg Hunt has always been a bright spot for this community, this year, even though we don’t get to gather and hunt in the traditional sense, we still get to educate and bring hope to neighborhoods during this challenging time,” said Cassie Johnston, Executive Director & Co-Founder of Alström Angels.
The following information on how to join in on the Easter Egg was provided:
The Social Distancing Eggcellent Adventure is open to all and is easy and free:
● Step 1: Download free Easter Egg coloring pages at alstromangels.org or Carpettech.com
● Step 2 Color and decorate your egg(s) as eggstravagantly and creatively as possible
● Step 3: Hang your colored eggs in home and business windows from 4/5/2020 – 4/12/2020
● Step 4: Find eggs in your neighborhood, share on your Facebook/Instagram page and tag @callcarpettech and @alstromangels
Eggcellent Prizes will be awarded when participants post and tag both @callcarpettech and @alstromangels
● Best Hunter – most eggs found
● Best Decorated Egg – with both businesses tagged
● Furthest egg hunted – encourage family and friends outside of Lubbock to participate and share and tag on social
Johnson says, “Our hope for this Social Distancing Eggcellent Adventure is not only just fun and positive for our community but allows us to share the Alström Angels story and bring awareness."
