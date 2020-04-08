Amber Alert issued for San Antonio teen

12-year-old Amisty Serenity Danielle Monrreal. (Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By KCBD Staff | April 8, 2020 at 6:38 AM CDT - Updated April 8 at 6:43 AM

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KCBD) - An Amber Alert has been issued for teenage girl from San Antonio who was last seen on Tuesday.

Police believe 12-year-old Amisty Serenity Danielle Monrreal is in grave or immediate danger, but did not detail why.

She was last seen in the southwest part of San Antonio. Monrreal stands at 5-feet, weighs around 90 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair.

Those with information are asked to call the San Antonio Police Department at (210) 207-7660.

