Amber Alert issued for San Antonio teen

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KCBD) - An Amber Alert has been issued for teenage girl from San Antonio who was last seen on Tuesday.
Police believe 12-year-old Amisty Serenity Danielle Monrreal is in grave or immediate danger, but did not detail why.
She was last seen in the southwest part of San Antonio. Monrreal stands at 5-feet, weighs around 90 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair.
Those with information are asked to call the San Antonio Police Department at (210) 207-7660.
