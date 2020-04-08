Cayla Petree leaving South Plains College for Gulf Coast

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Cayla Petree is leaving South Plains College in Levelland to be the new women’s’ basketball coach at Gulf Coast State College.
Petree and the Lady Texans went 32-1 this season and entered the NJCAA National Tournament as the number two overall seed this season. Unfortunately, the Tournament was cancelled due to Coronavirus concerns.
Coach Petree was hired in April of 2015 at South Plains College and in five seasons went 127-36.
She’s 226-96 in her coaching career.
In March of 2019, the Lady Texans lost to Gulf Coast 68-66 in the Elite 8 at the Rip Griffin Center.
We wish Coach Petree the best as she heads to Florida.
