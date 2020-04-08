Clerk shoots suspect with own gun in attempted robbery

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A suspected robber and store clerk were hospitalized after an overnight attempted robbery in Lubbock late Tuesday night.
Lubbock police were told two men walked into a Valero gas station around 10 p.m. in the 5000 block of Slide Road wearing masks. One of the men, 17-year-old Avantre Fitts, had a gun and demanded money from the store clerk, and the clerk refused.
Fitts then walked around the counter to the clerk and the second suspect ran from the scene.
Fitts got into a fight with the clerk and the clerk was able to take the gun. Then, Fitts pulled out a knife and lunged at the clerk, inuring him.
The store clerk was able fire the gun and shot Fitts three times.
Another person walked in at this time, jumped on Fitts and grabbed the knife from him. Fitts was able to run from the scene.
Lubbock police say he was later found at Covenant and when questioned admitted to the robbery. Fitts was arrested and then admitted to the hospital.
The store clerk was taken to University Medical Center with a knife wound. No details were given on the severity of their injuries.
