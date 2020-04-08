Cold front expected tonight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A cold front will track across the South Plains overnight tonight.
This feature will switch winds to the north and drop overnight lows into the 40’s and lower 50’s by daybreak Thursday.
Humidity values will increase behind the cold front, but no precipitation is in the forecast.
Look for low clouds to develop across the area after midnight.
A few showers are possible Thursday.
Measurable precipitation is not expected for most areas.
Highs top out in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s provided we see sunshine in the afternoon.
Winds become east-southeast at 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts possible, especially Thursday morning.
Rain chances increase Friday with highs holding in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.
Rumbles of thunder are also possible Friday, especially south of Lubbock.
Easter Sunday looks mostly sunny with highs in the lower to middle 70’s.
A cold front moves through the area Easter Sunday afternoon or evening.
This cold front could bring the potential for a freeze Monday through Wednesday of next week.
Mixed precipitation is possible for some areas the day after Easter on Monday.
