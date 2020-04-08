Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, the City of Lubbock has announced 11 new cases of COVDI-19, which brings the total to 191 for Lubbock County.
- Of those cases, 143 are active with 42 others who have recovered.
- Six people have died in Lubbock County.
- Read more on those numbers here: COVID-19: 191 cases in Lubbock, 6 deaths
The city has also announced another possible exposure location at three Stripes convenience stores in Lubbock.
- Those exposure locations are at 98th Street and Frankford, 114th Street, and Quaker Avenue and North Quaker Avenue and Loop 289.
- But the gas pumps are still open at those stores.
- Get the details here: City of Lubbock confirms possible COVID-19 exposure at 3 Stripes convenience stores
United Supermarkets will start limiting the number of customers inside stores to 20 percent.
- Customers will enter through one door and exit another.
- Aisles will also be marked for one way traffic to improve social distancing.
- Read the details here: United stores to limit guest counts, adds one-way grocery aisles
The U.S. remains the country with the highest number of coronavirus cases in the world, with nearly 400,000.
- More than 22,000 people have recovered but the death toll is still more than 12,000.
- The U.S. is behind five European counties for the highest number of deaths.
- Read more here: New York’s coronavirus toll tops 9/11, while Wuhan ends lockdown
