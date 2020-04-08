Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

Lubbock reports 11 new COVID-19 cases, exposure spots identified at 3 Stripes, United to limit number of store customers

Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief
GF Default - Daybreak Today, Alexa Weather Brief - Oct. 8
By Michael Cantu | April 8, 2020 at 6:18 AM CDT - Updated April 8 at 6:18 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, the City of Lubbock has announced 11 new cases of COVDI-19, which brings the total to 191 for Lubbock County.

The city has also announced another possible exposure location at three Stripes convenience stores in Lubbock.

United Supermarkets will start limiting the number of customers inside stores to 20 percent.

The U.S. remains the country with the highest number of coronavirus cases in the world, with nearly 400,000.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.