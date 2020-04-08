KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Jessica

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Jessica, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Jessica is a 3-year-old lab mix who arrived at LAS three months ago.
She is a sweet little girl who likes to give off lots of love. She is also up-to-date on her vaccines and is spayed.
Jessica’s adoption fees for Wednesday, April 8, have been waived.
Anyone interested is asked to set up an appointment in advance. And once they arrive at the LAS facility they are asked to stay in their vehicle until an LAS member can assist them.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
