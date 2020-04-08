Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Houston doctor who's a Republican National Committee member says he is using an anti-malaria drug to treat some of more than 80 people infected at a Texas nursing home. Dr. Robin Armstrong said Tuesday that he's using the drug hydroxychloroquine on nearly 30 residents. President Donald Trump has heavily promoted the drug in the face of a rising death toll in the U.S. Amstrong said it's too early to tell whether the treatment is working in Texas but says he probably wouldn't have been able to access the drug if Trump hadn't been talking about it so much.