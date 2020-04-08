Mother Nature’s Easter Surprise?

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Changes are on the way, including a possible surprise from Mother Nature. But first, there's more sun and warmth. However, that will be followed by a cold front. Which will be followed, days later, by a stronger cold front.
Sunshine will rule our weather today. The afternoon will be a little breezy and again very warm. Even hot in some spots. KCBD viewing area highs will range from the mid-80s west to the low 90s east.
A cold front will move south through the area tonight. It's the first of two in my 7-Day Forecast.
Tonight will mostly fair. Winds will be light. Low temperatures will range from the mid-40s northwest to mid-50s southeast.
A slight chance of rain returns to the viewing area tomorrow. However, the chance of rain will be low for any given spot. Any rain is expected to be light.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy and much cooler. Temperatures will peak a bit below average for the time of year, ranging from the mid-60s to mid-70s.
Thunderstorms (based on this morning's data) are likely in the KCBD viewing and West Texas area Friday. It appears at least isolated, if not scattered, thunderstorms will develop along a dryline pushing from west to east. One or two storms may become marginally severe late Friday. If a storm becomes severe, the main threat would be large hail.
Friday temperatures will range from morning lows in the 40s to afternoon highs from near 60 degrees to the mid-60s. My forecast for Lubbock is 43° and 65°, respectively.
Measurable rain is a slim possibility Saturday. Overall the day will be partly cloudy, breezy, with highs near average. This is a change from yesterday, when the potential for rain and a few thundershowers looked like it would be greatest Saturday. It's now Friday.
Easter is likely to be dry and partly cloudy. But it may be quite gusty. The morning will be chilly and the afternoon cool.
The second cold front, once anticipated Easter night, may arrive Easter afternoon. After it's passage winds will shift to the north and temperatures will begin to fall.
Monday will be cloudy and cold, and Mother Nature may spring a surprise on us. There will be a slight chance of showers. Possibly wintry showers. Possibly as far south as Lubbock. Watch for my update in the video I'll post here before 9 this morning.
