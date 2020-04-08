One arrested after shooting, high-speed chase Tuesday afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police have arrested one person after a report of shots fired and a short police chase on Tuesday afternoon just before 4:30 p.m.
Police were called to the 100 block of N. Utica Avenue for reports of shots fired. While on their way, an officer saw a vehicle leaving the area at a high rate of speed.
The officer followed the vehicle onto the Marsha Sharp Freeway, reaching speeds of more than 100 miles per hour, but eventually lost sight of it. Another officer found the vehicle abandoned in the 100 block of Uvalde.
One of the passengers from the suspect vehicle was found and arrested. He has been identified as 34-year-old Jonathan Phillip Reyes of Lubbock. He has been identified as being a West Texas gang member. Reyes has been charged with felon in possession of a firearm, evading arrest, unlawful concealed weapon and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
An additional passenger was found after arriving at University Medical Center with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. That person has not been placed under arrest. Two other suspects have not been identified.
During the investigation, police found a bullet hole through the front window of the victim’s residence.
A victim told police he was laying on his bed when he heard a number of gunshots. He said he then saw wood shattering from the headboard and the mirror in the bedroom breaking. The three people inside the house stayed inside until police arrived.
After the police chase, an officer found the abandoned vehicle had bullet holes in the front windshield and rear passenger window. The officer opened the suspect car door and found blood covering the front passenger seat and the police report says the officer smelled marijuana coming from the video.
During the search of the vehicle, the officer found spent shell casings, extended handgun magazine on the floorboard, a loaded handgun inside a fanny pack along with crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia. The handgun had a weapon mounted flashlight that was still turned on when the officer found it. A second extended handgun magazine was found on the rear passenger side seat and multiple cell phones. In the trunk, police found two AR-15 style rifles and a third 30-round magazine.
The officer also found the suspect’s Texas ID card, keys and marijuana in the center console of the vehicle.
