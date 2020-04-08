Scurry County confirms first case of COVID-19, Lynn confirms fifth

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two more cases of COVID-19 were identified on the South Plains on Wednesday. One of the cases is the first case for Scurry County and the other is the fifth case in Lynn County.
A fifth case of COVID-19 has also been confirmed in Tahoka. The 40-year-old man is said to live in the same house as the patient identified on Tuesday.
The South Plains Public Health District continues to work to identify any contact the patients and the patient from the fourth case had. These two cases are the only ones identified in Tahoka.
The Scurry County case is in a man who is between 50-60. The man complained of having fever and sharpness of breath and said to be significantly ill and in serious but stable condition, currently.
That person was initially taken to the Cogdell Memorial Hospital in Snyder but taken to another hospital facility. It is reported the man went to a doctor’s appointment in Lubbock on March 18, but has stayed home since then.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.