Texas Tech vet school adds large-animal vet to faculty

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - László Hunyadi has been announced as the newest faculty member for the upcoming Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine. He joins the school as a professor of large animal medicine.
Hunyadi comes from Equine Sports Medicine & Surgery in Weatherford, where he was the medicine section chief and responsible for the intensive care unit for adults and newborn animals. Before going into veterinary medicine Hunyadi worked in human health for about a decade.
He is a native of El Paso, where he grew up next to the Sunland Park Racetrack where his father was a thoroughbred jockey.
Hunyadi is also a graduate of New Mexico State University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry and biochemistry. He then moved to Connecticut to work for Bayer Pharmaceutical as a medicinal assistant.
In that time he also worked toward a master’s degree in organic chemistry from Yale University.
From there, he worked in the human health industry for nearly a decade before deciding on a career change. Hunyadi then enrolled in Cornell University, where he went to veterinary school.
Following that, he served his residency at the University of California-Davis.
“I am so excited to join Texas Tech,” Hunyadi said in a news release. “This is my dream job.”
Hunyadi started for the school of veterinary medicine on April 1.
