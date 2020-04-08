TTU commencement ceremonies will be virtual on May 23, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In an email sent to Texas Tech students on Wednesday afternoon, school officials announce May 2020 Commencement ceremonies will be held on May 23, 2020 at 9 a.m. in a virtual experience.
The virtual graduation will feature individual recognition of all of the graduates, personal messages from the graduates to those who have supported them on their educational journeys, and congratulatory words from campus and college leaders.
In March, the in-person commencement ceremonies for May 2020 were cancelled.
To watch the commencement ceremony, click here.
