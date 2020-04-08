United Family implements new steps to combat COVID-19

“You’ll notice new things, such as one-way aisles, with stickers, directing traffic up and down our aisles - and then as you go through our stores, especially in our service areas, whether that’s around a service counter, a pharmacy, especially at our check stands, we’ve got nice decals on our floors that kind of tell you where to queue and where to stand as you wait for the next guest in front of you, ” said Chris James, Chief Operating Officer for The United Family. “As you come to the check stand, you’ll also notice social distancing stickers on the floor that tell you where to stand in line to allow a good six foot of distance.”