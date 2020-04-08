United Family implements new steps to combat COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There’s a new way of shopping for groceries on the South Plains. Even as we try to isolate ourselves and keep social distance, we all have to go to the grocery store. Now, the second-largest employer on the South Plains, The United Family, is taking new steps, and asking their guests to help them fight COVID-19.
Whether you shop at a United Supermarkets, Market Street, or Amigos location, you can guarantee the next time you step inside your local store, you’re bound to notice something different.
“You’ll notice new things, such as one-way aisles, with stickers, directing traffic up and down our aisles - and then as you go through our stores, especially in our service areas, whether that’s around a service counter, a pharmacy, especially at our check stands, we’ve got nice decals on our floors that kind of tell you where to queue and where to stand as you wait for the next guest in front of you, ” said Chris James, Chief Operating Officer for The United Family. “As you come to the check stand, you’ll also notice social distancing stickers on the floor that tell you where to stand in line to allow a good six foot of distance.”
Another big change, no more than 20% of the store’s occupancy rate is allowed inside at one time. The number is determined by the Fire Marshal’s office, based off the square footage of the store you shop at.
Just in case a one-in, one-out situation develops, stores are prepared with arrows outside, indicating where the line forms with designated markers specifying where to stand in the line, all in an effort to maintain six feet of space between shoppers.
In addition to the social distancing queues on the floors, cashiers are reminded every 30 minutes by the store’s speaker system to take a time-out and clean their register.
Another key piece is the sanitation team at every store: "Their job is to make sure that we’re wiping down all the carts, hand carts and buggies, before guests come around and use them, but are also hourly making their way around our entire store hitting touch points. So, whether that’s a handle on a refrigerated case,” James said.
But, the precautions don’t end there; they continue all the way out to the parking lot as stores separate the entrance from the exit with carts, typically designed for shopping, tipped over and roped off - creating a distinct barrier between the two sides; all in an effort to practice good social distancing habits.
The United Family is asking families to only send one family member in at a time to do the shopping, in order to help cut down on the number of guests in a store at one time.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.