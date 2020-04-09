Bored? Hungry? Do we have a game for you

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Small businesses, mainly local restaurants, still cannot allow customers to dine in. However, that has not stopped a lot of them from offering curbside and carry-out services.
Because of this, local business, Big Plate Restaurant Supply has put together a game for locals to play that offers both incentives for customers and businesses.
The game is simple – connect six of the restaurants on its bingo sheet provided and you get a bingo.
Customers have until April 30 to make a minimum purchase of $5 and visit at least six of the locally owned restaurants on the bingo sheet.
Customers are to submit photos and, or copies of receipts to matt@bigplatesupply.com by May 1 to enter themselves into a drawing for $50 gift cards to a local restaurant. There will be multiple winners of the $50 gift cards, Big Plate says.
However, the first person to blackout the bingo card and submit it to Big Plate automatically wins a $100 gift card.
Dine-in options throughout Lubbock have been barred until at least April 30 because of multiple disaster declarations and a stay-at-home order. This is a way to encourage social distancing and get people to avoid public gatherings throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
