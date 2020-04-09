Churches hosting drive-in Easter services at Stars and Stripes Theatre

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the first time in nearly three weeks, churches will be congregating this Sunday... while still practicing social distancing.
A number of Lubbock churches will be hosting Easter services at the Stars and Stripes Drive-in Theatre off of Clovis Road this Sunday.
KCBD spoke with senior pastor doctor David Rhoades of Broadview church on why this is so important for the community.
“Easter Sunday is a special reminder that Jesus was risen from the dead. He is our salvation and hope and right now our community needs to share that hope... stars & stripes drive-in has blessed us with a way to come together safely on Easter Sunday. while we remain in our cars... we can see our friends and worship together.”
These are the churches and times they will be participating:
Trinity Church – Saturday at 8:30 P.M.
Victory Life Baptist Church – Sunday at 10 A.M.
Broadview Church – Sunday at 10:30 A.M.
Turning Point Community Church – Sunday at 8:30 P.M.
