City of Lubbock Announces New Schedule of News Conferences, COVID-19 Updates

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock has announced a schedule for news conferences regarding coronavirus updates.
A release from The City of Lubbock says updates will be streamed on Mondays and Thursdays at 11:30 a.m.
KCBD will stream these news conferences on our website, as well as on Facebook Live on the KCBD NewsChannel 11 Facebook page.
You can read a full copy of the City of Lubbock’s statement below:
Beginning Friday, April 10, 2020, the City of Lubbock will adopt a new schedule of hosting news conferences and updating the public on COVID-19 in the Lubbock community.
The City will have twice-weekly news conferences in order to give the public more comprehensive updates on ever-evolving Coronavirus-related news. The news conferences will be conducted Mondays and Thursdays at 11:30 a.m. These will also be streamed on the City of Lubbock Facebook page via Facebook Live and on the City website at www.mylubbock.us/video.
The Monday news conferences will cover case count, testing and updates from the previous weekend. The COVID-19 dashboard at mylubbock.us/COVID19 will be updated with the prior weekend’s information on Monday mornings. The City will still provide daily case count updates on Saturdays and Sundays via news release and social media posts.
