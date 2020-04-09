Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, Lubbock County has 23 new cases of COVID-19, which brings the county total to 214.
- Of those cases, 160 are still active.
- Forty-seven people have recovered but seven others have died.
- Read more about cases here and throughout the South Plains: COVID-19: 214 cases in Lubbock, 7 deaths as of Wednesday
Right now, Texas has more than 9,300 coronavirus cases reported.
- That number could reach 10,000 by the end of the day after more than 1,000 were reported on Wednesday.
- The death toll in the state is at 177. Harris County has the most cases.
- Read more from The Texas Tribune here: Statewide cases top 9,000 with 177 deaths; San Antonio to furlough workers
Congress will consider President Donald Trump’s request for an additional $250 million for the paycheck protection program.
- The program provides forgivable loans to help small businesses stay open and pay their employees.
- The Senate could pass the bill today, followed by a house vote Friday.
Also on Capitol Hill, the White House Coronavirus Task Force will brief the U.S. Senate today.
- Vice President Mike Pence, Dr. Deborah Birx, Dr. Anthony Fauci and Admiral John Polowczyk will brief Senate Republicans first.
- The task force will brief Senate Democrats by phone this afternoon.
- Read the latest from Capitol Hill from The Associated Press here.
