Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Lubbock reports 23 new COVID cases, 1 new death; Texas climbs past 9,000; Congress may give additional money to small business

By Michael Cantu | April 9, 2020 at 6:15 AM CDT - Updated April 9 at 6:15 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, Lubbock County has 23 new cases of COVID-19, which brings the county total to 214.

Right now, Texas has more than 9,300 coronavirus cases reported.

Congress will consider President Donald Trump’s request for an additional $250 million for the paycheck protection program.

  • The program provides forgivable loans to help small businesses stay open and pay their employees.
  • The Senate could pass the bill today, followed by a house vote Friday.

Also on Capitol Hill, the White House Coronavirus Task Force will brief the U.S. Senate today.

  • Vice President Mike Pence, Dr. Deborah Birx, Dr. Anthony Fauci and Admiral John Polowczyk will brief Senate Republicans first.
  • The task force will brief Senate Democrats by phone this afternoon.
  • Read the latest from Capitol Hill from The Associated Press here.

