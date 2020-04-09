Former Cooper Pirate QB Jarret Doege ready for Big 12

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -In this current state of social distancing, former Lubbock Cooper Pirate Jarret Doege has been working out on his own. The West Virginia Redshirt Junior Quarterback was throwing to a wide receiver, who was way more than six feet away.
“I’m just trying to stay focused and stay in shape. At the end of the day, it’s about the health of the people and keeping everybody safe.”
West Virginia is keeping accountability standings and right now Jarret and his team are in first place.
“Trying to keep my guys accountable. It’s a good little thing we have going. You can earn points and get deducted points for things you do like eating meals and working out. Fortunately, my team is in first.”
Doege played in four games for West Virginia last year, starting in three, before being redshirted. He actually first met West Virginia Coach Neal Brown, when Brown was the offensive coordinator at Texas Tech.
“I’ve known him for a long time. When he was coaching my brother, I’d go up to practices. I even went to camps and he coached me and talked to me. I’ve had a good relationship with him for a while now and it’s paying off.”
