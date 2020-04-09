I Beat Pete: Shooting against 3-time state champion Southcrest Christian

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Back in early March, the Southcrest Christian Lady Warriors finished another grueling basketball season, winning their third straight TAPPS 2A State Championship.
Right after that and before social distancing, we took on the Lady Warriors in a three point shooting contest.
Three at a time, teams would each shoot a three pointer for one point each. The first team to 30 would win the challenge.
This turned out to be a great back and forth challenge.
Coach Clay Stout does an amazing job. He surpassed 900 wins earlier this season.
Next week, we start I Beat Pete: At Home edition. We will do challenges from home where you will shoot your part on iphone and I will shoot mine and home on an iphone.
If you have a challenge, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com or pchristy@kcbd.com.
