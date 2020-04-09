Infected residents at 3 Lubbock nursing homes; public officials say peak still weeks away

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Nursing homes continue to be the largest source of exposure to COVID-19 in the Lubbock area, with 118 cases. The City of Lubbock Health Department identified three homes with infected residents Thursday.
Whisperwood Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Lakeside Rehabilitation & Care Center and Ivy House Assisted Living Center all have residents who have tested positive for coronavirus, according to Director of Public Health Katherine Wells.
“There are some others that have had a positive employee,” Wells said. “We are keeping a close eye on them and conducting some screenings but haven’t identified a resident.”
Wells said the issue of infected nursing homes is one that the entire United States is dealing with.
“We’re really seeing smaller outbreaks in different nursing homes throughout Lubbock and also really throughout Texas and the U.S.,” Wells said. “Our goal is, if we see either a positive employee, or a positive resident within a facility, is to move in really quickly and get testing done of everybody that’s been in contact. For these other nursing homes where we’re seeing one or two cases, we’ve been able to go in, identify, actually, we’ve been able to find negatives. We go in, test a group of people, and then if we don’t find any more positives, we can kind of end that investigation.”
However, Texas Health and Human Services will also investigate to see if the facility is in compliance with health and safety rules, as well as proper infection control practices.
“Our goal at the Health Department is to identify any individuals in those facilities that are ill, make sure they’re isolated, taken care of, and then monitor that facility for any further spread, so that we’re not getting additional people infected,” Wells said.
Wells said as the community continues to be infected, the risk to nursing homes becomes greater. KCBD asked if there was anything else the community needed to do. Should there be any more restrictions on the public?
“We need to stay the course with the specific orders,” Wells said. “People need to follow them. People need to make sure that they’re really limiting their exposure to their family unit. We need to make sure all employers are checking temps and screening individuals. It’s gonna be a tough weekend with this holiday coming up. I know I want my mom and my father-in-law and everybody at my house for Easter, to celebrate. I wish I could send my kids out on Easter egg hunts. It’s gonna be a very quiet Easter with my little family unit of four. I think we need to make that sacrifice for the greater good so that we don’t see this disease going through the community.”
Wells tells KCBD other exposure locations are no longer identified by the Health Department unless it impacts the public. She said no other businesses are of any current concern.
“We’ve had 20 to 25 new cases each day, for these last few days, so we’re constantly talking to employers, looking at whether or not anybody else is sick in that facility, or in that employment area,” Wells said. “With individuals that are working, if they think they’ve been affected the most, the best way to get tested is really through our to drive-thru clinics.”
With some parts of the country expected to be at their peak of infections, Lubbock isn’t expected to reach that point just yet.
“They’re expecting the Texas peak to be still a couple of weeks away,” Wells said. “Lubbock’s going to follow suit. We started getting the increase in cases a couple days after we started seeing those increases in the larger cities. So, ours is on the longer time period to see that peak but we will get there. Really the goal is to make sure that we don’t get too many ill people at the same time. We really don’t want to overload our hospital system.”
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.