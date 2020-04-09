Lubbock Police Make Arrests in Weekend Murders

Just before 2 a.m. April 4, Lubbock Police responded to a shots fired call in the 2100 block of 49th Street. Based on the investigation, 20-year-old Ricky Clardy Jr. and 18-year-old Malachi Gibson approached the front door of the apartment and were met by the four victims at the door. A verbal argument ensued and Clardy discharged multiple rounds from a firearm, striking the four victims. Clardy and Gibson fled the scene in a suspect vehicle.