Lubbock Area Health Centers Receive $4M in New Round of Coronavirus Relief Funds

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Several health centers in the Lubbock area were awarded a total of $4,026,605 in another round of federal grants to help fight the spread of the novel coronavirus, U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced Wednesday.
The funding, which was appropriated by Congress last month, comes through the Department of Health and Human Services.
“While medical professionals in Texans are doing everything they can to combat this outbreak, the federal government should make sure they have every resource at their disposal,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I applaud local leaders for their efforts to secure these grants, and I’m grateful to the Trump Administration for continuing to make health centers in the Lubbock area a high priority.”
- Regence Health Network FY 2020 Coronavirus Supplemental Funding for Health Centers $1,167,110
- Community Health Center of Lubbock FY 2020 Coronavirus Supplemental Funding for Health Centers $1,273,610
- South Plains Rural Health Services FY 2020 Coronavirus Supplemental Funding for Health Centers $811,895
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center FY 2020 Coronavirus Supplemental Funding for Health Centers $773,990
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.