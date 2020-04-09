Lubbock Police reminder: Stay-at-home orders apply during Easter weekend

Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD) (Source: Lubbock Police Department)
By Harrison Roberts | April 9, 2020 at 1:02 PM CDT - Updated April 9 at 1:02 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This weekend is one people typically love to celebrate outdoors in large groups with family and friends, but social distancing and the stay-at-home orders still apply.

Lubbock police are strongly urging people to stay home, celebrate with your households, and use the technology available to celebrate together from afar!

LPD will continue checking gatherings over the limit established in the stay-at-home order.

It’s important everyone works together as a community to flatten the curve and stop the spread, as we have for the past few weeks.

