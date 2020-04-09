Over 900 customers are without power in South Lubbock Thursday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - South Plains Electric Cooperative confirmed Thursday morning, customers in Woodrow are currently experiencing a power outage.
South Plains Electric has reported crews have been sent out to repair the issue.
The cause of the outage is unknown at this time.
At this time, over 900 customers are reported to be experiencing the outage.
Below is the outage map from South Plains Electric.
More information available here https://www.spec.coop/content/report-outage
