LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The first of two cold fronts arrived overnight, which will result in much cooler afternoons for a day or two. That will be followed by a quick rebound in temperatures Saturday. Then the second, and stronger, cold front. It’s a weather roller coaster.
The day begins mostly cloudy and cool. Low temperatures will range from the mid-40s in the far northwest to mid-50s in the southeast viewing area this morning.
A slight chance of rain returns to the viewing area this afternoon. The showers will be spotty and light, so the chance of measurable rainfall is low. It will be much cooler. Temperatures will peak a bit below average for the time of year, ranging from the mid-60s in the northeastern viewing area to the low 70s in the southwest.
Thunderstorms are likely in the KCBD viewing and West Texas area tomorrow. It appears at least isolated, if not scattered, thunderstorms will develop along a dryline pushing from west to east during the evening. A few storms may become marginally severe and produce damaging large hail and wind.
Temperatures tomorrow will range from morning lows in the 40s (perhaps 30s in the far northwest) to afternoon highs from near 60 degrees to the upper 60s. My forecast for Lubbock is 42° and 65°, respectively.
Measurable rain is a slim possibility Saturday. Overall the day will be partly sunny, gusty, with highs a little above average. This forecast is warmer than earlier versions.
Easter is likely to be dry and partly cloudy. It's also to become quite gusty in the afternoon with the arrival of the second, stronger, cold front. After its passage winds will shift to the north and temperatures will begin to fall.
Monday and Tuesday will be cloudy and cold. There will be a slight chance of showers, possibly wintry showers.
A freeze is possible in Lubbock Monday and Tuesday morning.
