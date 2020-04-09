Xcel Energy donates an additional 192,000 surgical masks to frontline workers battling COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas (News Release) - Xcel Energy is donating an additional 192,000 surgical masks, including over 4,000 N95 masks, in the eight states it serves, including Minnesota, Colorado, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and New Mexico.
Xcel Energy also announced plans to give more than $20 million in short- and long-term corporate giving, including COVID19 relief efforts.
The masks will go to healthcare workers and other first responders on the frontlines in the fight against COVID-19. Last month the company donated an additional 130,000 surgical masks.
“We are all in this together and it’s important that we do what we can to support the healthcare workers and first responders who are on the frontlines of this pandemic,” said Ben Fowke, chairman and CEO of Xcel Energy. “We are equally committed to doing all we can to protect our employees who are doing essential work in our plants, transmission facilities and in the field.”
The masks will be shipped and distributed later this week.
