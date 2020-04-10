Covenant asks community to participate in #CrossesforCaregivers this Easter

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Covenant Health is asking the community to provide their favorite bibles verses and get creative in coloring in its cross through the Crosses for Caregivers campaign.
The health system wants community members to color its Covenant Health cross as a way to celebrate Easter and health care workers.
The worksheets are printable and at the bottom of the sheet there is a space to write in a favorite Bible verse. Covenant asks the crosses be shared on social media with #CrossesforCaregivers, #AngelsofCovenant and #CovenantHealth.
Finished works can also be posted on windows of homes, cares and office buildings.
Crosses and crayons will also be given to patients at Covenant Children’s and Covenant Medical Center as well.
The cross color sheet can be downloaded by clicking this link.
