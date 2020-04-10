Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, the City of Lubbock confirmed 20 new cases of COVID-19, which brings the total for Lubbock County to 234.
- Of those cases, 163 are active and 62 have recovered. There are nine deaths in Lubbock County which is included in the 12 deaths throughout all the South Plains.
- The Lubbock Health Department says Lubbock has yet to reach its peak.
The number of coronavirus cases in Texas has passed the 10,000 mark.
- The death toll is expected to also pass the 200 mark today.
- Harris and Dallas counties account for nearly 1/3 of the coronavirus cases in Texas.
New York now has more coronavirus cases that any other single country in the world with more than 161,000 cases.
- The United States is set to hit its highest daily number of deaths on-or-around Sunday, which could be the virus peak.
- This week, the U.S. death toll has gone passed 16,000.
Police have arrested three people in connection to the murders of two people that took place Saturday inside an apartment at 49th Street and Avenue U.
- Investigators say Ricky Clardy Jr. shot Mia Altamirano and Michael Bean, then ran with Malachi Gibson.
- Janda-Lee Roberson is charged with failure to report a felony.
