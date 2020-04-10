Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Lubbock has yet to reach coronavirus peak, Texas continues to see rise in cases, 2 arrested for Saturday murders

By Michael Cantu | April 10, 2020 at 6:20 AM CDT - Updated April 10 at 6:20 AM

On Daybreak Today, the City of Lubbock confirmed 20 new cases of COVID-19, which brings the total for Lubbock County to 234.

The number of coronavirus cases in Texas has passed the 10,000 mark.

New York now has more coronavirus cases that any other single country in the world with more than 161,000 cases.

  • The United States is set to hit its highest daily number of deaths on-or-around Sunday, which could be the virus peak.
  • This week, the U.S. death toll has gone passed 16,000.
Police have arrested three people in connection to the murders of two people that took place Saturday inside an apartment at 49th Street and Avenue U.

  • Investigators say Ricky Clardy Jr. shot Mia Altamirano and Michael Bean, then ran with Malachi Gibson.
  • Janda-Lee Roberson is charged with failure to report a felony.
