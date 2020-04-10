Dermatologist prefers hand washing over gloves

That's according to Dr. Ashley Sturgeon, a Dermatologist and Texas Tech Physician, who offers this suggestion: "Especially health care workers can help soothe the skin by wearing vaseline or petroleum jelly on sore areas when they're not wearing their protective equipment. And they can use hydrocortisone safely for a few days at a time, over the counter hydrocortisone, to help with the inflammation. The acne is harder to treat but we can work on that."