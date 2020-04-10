Easter weekend forecast

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Thunderstorms and showers will return to the South Plains from Friday evening through mid-day Saturday.
A few of the storms may be severe with large hail and high winds. For the most part, it will be showers and storms with lightning, gusty winds, moderate to heavy rainfall and small hail.
Storms will track to the northeast. Storms may decrease by midnight, then return around 3-5 am on Saturday and move through the central and eastern South Plains into early Saturday afternoon. With gusty west to southwest winds moving in early Saturday that will bring drier and warmer air to the region and allow the afternoon temps to soar to the low 80s in the western areas while the eastern South Plains will make it to the low 70s.
Sunday’s temperatures will change due to the arrival of a strong late winter type of cold front. The front may be in Lubbock by noon with northerly winds of 20-30 mph and increasing clouds. That means that the northern to central areas will have their ‘high’ daily temperatures around noon or before, however the southern areas will be warmer with the later arrival of the cold air. By Monday morning it will be cold on the South Plains.
Lubbock could be in the upper 20s with a freeze likely and a freeze will be possible again on Tuesday morning. So, you may want to make preparations to protect plants and young trees over the weekend. Monday will be chilly with a high in the 40s. Also, Tuesday into Wednesday will bring a chance of rain/snow mix and continued cold temps for this time of year.
Lubbock’s average last freeze day is April 15th.
Have a Happy Easter.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.