Severe weather threat late today

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Earlier in the week I noted Mother Nature was trying to put all four seasons into our 7-Day Forecast. We had summer-like and fall-like weather earlier this week. We are still waiting on spring weather, possibly including severe thunderstorms, and winter weather, possibly including snow.
A few showers, perhaps the rumble of thunder, are possible today. Any rain amounts will be low.
Scattered thunderstorms are likely in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, including the KCBD viewing, late today and tonight. I expect that while some locations will miss out on the rain while some will receive heavy rain.
Some of the storms late today and tonight may become marginally severe. The main threat will be damaging large hail with the initial storms this evening. The risk will transition more to damaging wind threat overnight.
The Severe Storm Outlook from the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) for today includes a Marginal risk across much of the viewing area and a Slight Risk (low) over the southwestern KCBD viewing area. See below for an explanation of the categories.
The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) Risk Categories are:
1) Thunderstorms: Thunderstorms possible, severe storms not expected.
2) Marginal: Isolated severe storms possible, main threats hail and high winds.
3) Slight: Scattered severe storms possible, main threats hail and high winds, but one or two tornadoes possible.
4) Enhanced: Numerous severe storms possible: Few tornadoes, very large hail, and damaging wind gusts.
5) Moderate: Widespread severe storms likely: Strong tornadoes, destructive hail, and widespread wind damage.
6) High: Widespread severe storms expected: Tornado outbreak potential, widespread destructive hail and wind events.
If you hear thunder or see lightning it's time to be inside - a building, a home, even a vehicle. When Thunder Roars, Go Indoors. Avoid driving into flood water. If you encounter water covering a road - Turn Around, Don't Drown.
After the storms and rain Saturday will be partly cloudy, windy, and very warm.
Easter will be dry and partly cloudy. But it's also going to become windy and chilly as a strong cold front rushes south through West Texas.
Behind the front a freeze is looking more likely Monday morning for Lubbock.
Light wintry showers remain in our forecast for Monday night and Tuesday.
The earliest last freeze in Spring on record is February 24, which was in 2012. Before then the earliest was March 12, 1935. The latest on record is May 8, in 1938. Dates trend earlier to the northwest of Lubbock and later to the southeast.
